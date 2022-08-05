57-year-old man allegedly tried to rob Lee's Deli with stolen gun

RACINE — A 57-year-old man allegedly tried to rob Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Wednesday.

Scott C. Hemphill, of the 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, was charged with a felony count of attempt armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to Lee's Deli at 2615 Washington Ave. for a robbery in progress.

Officers arrived and spoke to employees who said a man came into the store, selected chips and a soda and placed them on the counter, but then, as he was being rung up, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier. He was waving the handgun and racked it. He eventually fled the store.

Officers located the man in a red Ford Escape, removing clothes and throwing them in the car. The man was identified as Hemphill and was taken into custody. He admitted to having a gun in the glovebox, and it was later learned the gun was reported stolen out of Shelby County, Tennessee. Hemphill does not have a valid concealed carry license.

Hemphill was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.