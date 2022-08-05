57-year-old man allegedly tried to rob Lee's Deli with stolen gun

RACINE — A 57-year-old man allegedly tried to rob Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Wednesday.
Scott C. Hemphill, of the 1600 block of Flett Ave., Racine, was charged with a felony count of attempt armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to Lee's Deli at 2615 Washington Ave. for a robbery in progress.
Officers arrived and spoke to employees who said a man came into the store, selected chips and a soda and placed them on the counter, but then, as he was being rung up, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier. He was waving the handgun and racked it. He eventually fled the store.
Officers located the man in a red Ford Escape, removing clothes and throwing them in the car. The man was identified as Hemphill and was taken into custody. He admitted to having a gun in the glovebox, and it was later learned the gun was reported stolen out of Shelby County, Tennessee. Hemphill does not have a valid concealed carry license.
Hemphill was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keory M. Jones
Keory (K-Juice) M. Jones, 1300 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent tot deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rayner J. Jorge-Gonzalez
Rayner J. Jorge-Gonzalez, Ypsilanti, Michigan, retail theft (intentionally conceal $500-$5,000).
Isaiah J. McGlorn
Isaiah J. McGlorn, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Martin M. Ibarra
Martin M. Ibarra, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jameel L. Lomack
Jameel L. Lomack, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin A. Petty
Kevin A. Petty, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Sabrina E. Pompey
Sabrina E. Pompey, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Ladell O. Bogan
Ladell O. Bogan, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession of narcotics, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine.
Scott C. Hemphill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott C. Hemphill, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon.