54-year-old Sturtevant man allegedly hit bicyclist with his car in Racine County, struck a 'Keep Right' sign

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 54-year-old man allegedly hit a person on a bike with his car and struck a “Keep Right” sign.

Ronald Stringfellow

Stringfellow

Ronald Keith Stringfellow, of the 9100 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer saw two vehicles pulled to the side of the road in the area of Durand Avenue and Elwood Drive. She also saw car parts in the street and a bumper lying in the grass by the sidewalk.

The officer spoke to one of the operators who said she saw a bumper in the middle of the roadway and a broken sign and was unable to brake in time so she ran over the bumper and got a flat tire. Another motorist then stopped to removed the sign and bumper from the road.

The officer noticed a “Keep Right” sign that was struck and saw more car parts where the sign had originally been standing. The front license plate was still attached to the bumper and it was registered to Stringfellow.

The Sturtevant Police Department was then contacted and they were able to locate the vehicle at Stringfellow’s address. It was also advised that a man had been hit by a vehicle on Durand Avenue while riding his bike.

The bike was totaled and the man has a cut to his head, laceration to his leg and road rash injuries. He said the vehicle then drove off without stopping and that the vehicle had a flat tire. The scene of the accident had car parts that matched the vehicle belonging to Stringfellow.

Stringfellow admitted to driving the vehicle home the night of the accident but did not recall hitting anything. He later said he blanked out and did not remember anything because he was on medication and had a couple of drinks that night.

Stringfellow was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

