54-year-old man allegedly punched an emergency room worker who was helping him

RACINE — A 54-year-old man allegedly punched an emergency room worker who was assisting him into a wheelchair.

John Ziolkowski

Ziolkowski

John M. Ziolkowski, of the 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a felony count of battery to emergency medical care providers and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was sent to Ascension Hospital at 3801 Spring St. for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a worker who said he was assaulted by Ziolkowski while he was working in the emergency room. He was assisting him into a wheelchair when Ziolkowski swore at him and punched him in the arm. He was being loud, belligerent and using profane inside the hospital.

When officers had contact with Ziolkowski, he told them something along the line of "(Expletive) you guys. I hate you. I have nothing to say to you."

