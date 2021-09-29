54-year-old man accused of stealing woman's keys, punching and threatening to shoot her

RACINE — A 54-year-old Racine man has been accused of stealing a woman’s car keys and threatening to shoot her.
Kenneth E. Carter Jr., 54, of the 800 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Grand Avenue for a report of an assault and robbery.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Carter had assaulted her, threatened to shoot her and stole her car keys. She said she got out of her car in front of her residence when she saw Carter looking at her from across the street. He yelled “I got you now (expletive),” and “I’m gonna shoot this (expletive) up.”
She ran across the street and then Carter grabbed her, splashed beer on her and then threw the beer bottle at her. He pushed her into the bushes and punched her in the face multiple times. He then grabbed her keys and ran northbound on Grand Avenue.
She said that he threatened to shoot her and noticed he kept reaching toward the back of his waist.
Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Ashley L Hawley
Ashley L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jessie M Guarin
Jessie M Guarin, 4300 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Loran A Nimmer
Loran A Nimmer, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher A Williams
Christopher (aka Pudgy) A Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jaquon C Shaw
Jaquon C Shaw, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.