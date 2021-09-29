 Skip to main content
54-year-old man accused of stealing woman's keys, punching and threatening to shoot her

RACINE — A 54-year-old Racine man has been accused of stealing a woman’s car keys and threatening to shoot her.

Kenneth E. Carter Jr., 54, of the 800 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Grand Avenue for a report of an assault and robbery.

Kenneth Carter Jr.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said Carter had assaulted her, threatened to shoot her and stole her car keys. She said she got out of her car in front of her residence when she saw Carter looking at her from across the street. He yelled “I got you now (expletive),” and “I’m gonna shoot this (expletive) up.”

She ran across the street and then Carter grabbed her, splashed beer on her and then threw the beer bottle at her. He pushed her into the bushes and punched her in the face multiple times. He then grabbed her keys and ran northbound on Grand Avenue.

She said that he threatened to shoot her and noticed he kept reaching toward the back of his waist.

Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

