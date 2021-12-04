53-year-old Kenosha man was allegedly driving drunk in Racine County with an infant in his car

CALEDONIA — A 53-year-old Kenosha man was allegedly driving drunk with an infant in his car and also had a baggie of marijuana on him when he was arrested in Racine County.
Odis L. Spears, 53, of the 1700 block of 62nd Street, was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense) with a minor child in the vehicle, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:13 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was in the area of Douglas and Johnson avenues when he saw a car speeding.
The officer activated his lights and sirens, and the car eventually came to a stop near St. Rita Road.
The officer spoke to the driver, eventually identified as Spears, and saw him moving around a lot in the car. When asked for his license, Spears said he was just dropping them off. His speech was thick and slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. When asked how much he had to drink, he said nothing. In the backseat of the car was a woman and her infant child. An unopened can of Natural Light beer was located in Spears' center hoodie pocket.
Spears was asked to give a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.180, more than double the legal limit. Located on Spears was a baggie containing 0.94 grams of marijuana.
Spears was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Feb. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
