51-year-old Racine woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her.

Shauntele S. Calloway, 51, of the 800 block of Jackson Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a domestic assault. 

Shauntele Calloway

Calloway

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a man who said he was stabbed by Calloway.

He said that he was in the process of breaking up with her and wanted her out of his house. They had been arguing; when he returned to the living room, he was attacked by her. She hit him in the chest with both fists and later he realized he was bleeding on the left side after looking in a mirror.

The officer spoke to Calloway, who said that the man had pushed and choked her; she denied hitting him. She didn't have any signs of injury, though, and she later admitted to drinking a pint of vodka and four beers and smoking marijuana.

Calloway was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

