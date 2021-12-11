$500 cash bond for Racine man accused of stealing from Salvation Army, fighting store employee

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
Joseph R. Nyland, 46, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:45 p.m. on April 22, an officer was sent to the Salvation Army store in the Westgate Mall Shopping Center, 4915 Washington Ave., for a belated assault call.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who provided the officer with video of an alleged attempted shoplifting incident that was recorded April 9.
The video showed the employee confront a man, later identified as Nyland, near the exit of the store. Nyland then took out several merchandise items from his jacket. The employee then asked him to open his jacket to ensure there were not anymore concealed items. Nyland then pushed his way to the exit before the employee blocked him. He shoved the employee into the front windows and the two began to wrestle in the foyer area for 10-15 minutes. Nyland then left the store and got into a red Dodge SUV. The employee said that during the fight, Nyland said "I'm going to kill you. Let me go."
Nyland was given a $1,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 9
Today's mugshots: Dec. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michele L Sekula
Michele L Sekula, 23600 block of Burmeister Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachary P Wendt
Zachary P Wendt, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, possession of child pornography, exposing intimate parts.
Anthony D Lewis
Anthony D Lewis, 2000 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Nyland
Joseph (aka X Joe) R Nyland, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Montreal D Greer
Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D Greer, 1900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.