$500 cash bond for Racine man accused of stealing from Salvation Army, fighting store employee

The video showed the employee confront a man, later identified as Nyland, near the exit of the store. Nyland then took out several merchandise items from his jacket. The employee then asked him to open his jacket to ensure there were not anymore concealed items. Nyland then pushed his way to the exit before the employee blocked him. He shoved the employee into the front windows and the two began to wrestle in the foyer area for 10-15 minutes. Nyland then left the store and got into a red Dodge SUV. The employee said that during the fight, Nyland said "I'm going to kill you. Let me go."