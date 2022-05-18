50-year-old allegedly robbed Maxine's bargoers, was chased down by bystander, arrested by Racine Police

RACINE — A man accused of robbing a local bar on Tuesday evening did not make it far with the loot thanks to quick-thinking bystanders and the Racine Police Department being in the immediate area.
Jermarel Ramon Cobb, who turned 50 years old just four days prior, was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery with threat of force as party to a crime for allegedly holding up patrons at Maxine’s, 835 Washington Ave.
The suspect allegedly showed a silver lighter that looked like a firearm and demanded the patrons “break themselves” before demanding money from the cash register, saying at one point, “Don’t make this a homicide.”
He fled with $378 and several cellphones.
Cobb was placed on a Department of Corrections hold as he was on supervised release following a 2018 conviction for two counts of delivering cocaine and two counts of felony bail jumping.
History
According to the criminal complaint, an RPD sergeant was flagged down in the 800 block of Washington Avenue at approximately 6:26 p.m. by a man waving frantically. The man was later identified as the bartender.
