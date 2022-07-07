50-year-old allegedly pointed gun at people who were trying to help him with his car at Knights Inn

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 50-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people who were trying to help him with his car troubles.
Michael D. Sullivan, from Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the Knights Inn at 1149 Oakes Road for a man in a “Space Jam” shirt pointing a gun at people.
Upon arrival, officers found the man behind a vehicle. He was taken into custody and identified as Sullivan.
The officer then spoke to a man who said he saw Sullivan and a woman struggling to get their vehicle to work. He went up to them and offered help, but Sullivan began yelling and pulled out a gun, pointing it at him and threatening to shoot him.
The officer then spoke to another man who said he went up to the vehicle to help push it, but then Sullivan became angry and pointed the gun at him. A woman said she saw both incidents. The woman in the car said the gun was hers and, while she did not know specifically what happened, she knew Sullivan was involved in an argument.
The gun was recovered and the chamber was loaded with a magazine containing 10 rounds. Sullivan had bloodshot and glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He took a preliminary breath test which had a result of 0.210.
He admitted to drinking a pint of bourbon before the incident.
Sullivan was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jackee M. McCarthy
Jackee M. McCarthy, 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony L. Cannon
Anthony L. Cannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping.
Daniel S. Chenoweth
Daniel S. Chenoweth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), felony criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, attempt entry into a locked coin box, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth (aka Lonnie Grandberry) Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Houston A. Scott
Houston A. Scott, 2300 block of Islandtoon Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael D. Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael D. Sullivan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, pointing a firearm at another.
Steven E. Berryhill
Steven E. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Isaiah C. Brown
Isaiah C. Brown, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Javonte D. Craft
Javonte D. Craft, Wausau, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Luis C. Granados Jr.
Luis C. Granados Jr., 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.