50-year-old allegedly pointed gun at people who were trying to help him with his car at Knights Inn

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 50-year-old man allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people who were trying to help him with his car troubles.

Michael D. Sullivan, from Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to the Knights Inn at 1149 Oakes Road for a man in a “Space Jam” shirt pointing a gun at people.

Upon arrival, officers found the man behind a vehicle. He was taken into custody and identified as Sullivan.

The officer then spoke to a man who said he saw Sullivan and a woman struggling to get their vehicle to work. He went up to them and offered help, but Sullivan began yelling and pulled out a gun, pointing it at him and threatening to shoot him.

The officer then spoke to another man who said he went up to the vehicle to help push it, but then Sullivan became angry and pointed the gun at him. A woman said she saw both incidents. The woman in the car said the gun was hers and, while she did not know specifically what happened, she knew Sullivan was involved in an argument.

The gun was recovered and the chamber was loaded with a magazine containing 10 rounds. Sullivan had bloodshot and glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He took a preliminary breath test which had a result of 0.210.

He admitted to drinking a pint of bourbon before the incident.

Sullivan was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.