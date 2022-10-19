 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5-year-old dead after being hit by car on North Memorial Drive

RACINE — A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

The driver who hit the boy did not see him run into the street at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of West Street and North Memorial Drive, according to the Racine Police Department.

Officers reported that they were told at first a girl had run into the street from the west, at which point traffic in both directions on the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive stopped, with drivers telling the girl to get out of the street. She did, but then the 5-year-old boy ran into the street from the east side. A southbound vehicle that had just been stopped for the girl did not see the boy and hit him, according to an RPD release.

When officers arrived, they said several witnesses were already rendering aid to the child and continued to do so until an ambulance arrived.

The boy was pronounced dead at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Police are still seeking information related to the fatality. To provide information, call the RPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

