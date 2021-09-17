 Skip to main content
5 inmates treated following reaction to something smuggled into Racine County Jail, officials say
RACINE COUNTY JAIL

5 inmates treated following reaction to something smuggled into Racine County Jail, officials say

Emergency response Thursday to the Racine County Jail

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the County Jail on Thursday afternoon for a medical emergency involving five inmates.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Five inmates had to be transported to the hospital on Thursday due to an adverse chemical reaction to something authorities believe was smuggled into the Racine County Jail.

Sgt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the alleged contraband is ongoing.

He added that all five inmates were in the same day room at the time of the incident.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the jail shortly after 4 p.m. to transport the inmates to the hospital.

All five were medically cleared and had returned to the jail at about 10 p.m.

