$5,000 award now being offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in Brittany Booker killing

RACINE — Five-thousand dollars is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Terry L. Jackson Jr., the man accused of killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six, on Sunday, April 24.

Jackson allegedly attacked Booker and a friend of hers with a hammer on Feb. 27 on Racine's near-north side. Booker's father said his daughter lived in fear of the next attack until the day of her death.

Jackson is known to have ties to Chicago, and also allegedly fled to Texas after the hammer attack. Three women — Diamond M. Hood, Alicia K. Sykes and Carmelita L. Walker — have been charged with aiding Jackson elude arrest.

The original reward, offered by Crime Stoppers, was $2,000.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Racine Police Investigator Lt. Hanns Freidel at 262-635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to not approach, Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said.

Those interested in donating money to the Crime Stoppers reward for the arrest of Jackson may send a check cut to Crime Stoppers with the desired amount. Address the letter, attention Chris Gable (AVP Branch Manager), at Johnson Bank, 6700 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406.