47-year-old Burlington man charged with 5th OWI, allegedly had BAC of .238

WATERFORD — A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI after his blood-alcohol content was reported to be .238, just shy of triple the legal limit.
Dean E. Pogorzelski, 47, of the N6800 block of County Road DD, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added on.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:01 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was swerving and braking repeatedly. The officer made contact with the driver, Pogorzelski, who said he was driving erratically to dodge the officer because he did not know why he was following him. According to the officer, Pogorzelski had "bloodshot, red, glossy eyes and thick, slurred speech."
After failing sobriety tests, Pogorzelski submitted a breath test which had a result of .238, nearly three times the legal limit. When attempting to gather Pogorzelski's belongings, the officer noticed a 1.75 liter bottle of SKOL Vodka which was still about three-quarters full on the passenger seat.
Pogorzelski was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kye L Bass
Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 1800 block of West 6th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dashontay L King
Dashontay L King, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Dean E Pogorzelski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dean E Pogorzelski, N6800 block of County Road DD, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Christopher A Teuteberg
Christopher A Teuteberg, Waukesha, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Darryl L Watkins
Darryl L Watkins, 4800 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams).
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, forgery.
Daisy Kay Parrish
Daisy Kay Parrish, 200 block of West Main Street, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.