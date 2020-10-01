47-year-old Burlington man charged with 5th OWI, allegedly had BAC of .238

WATERFORD — A Burlington man has been charged with his fifth OWI after his blood-alcohol content was reported to be .238, just shy of triple the legal limit.

Dean E. Pogorzelski, 47, of the N6800 block of County Road DD, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a general alcohol concentration enhancer added on.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:01 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was swerving and braking repeatedly. The officer made contact with the driver, Pogorzelski, who said he was driving erratically to dodge the officer because he did not know why he was following him. According to the officer, Pogorzelski had "bloodshot, red, glossy eyes and thick, slurred speech."

After failing sobriety tests, Pogorzelski submitted a breath test which had a result of .238, nearly three times the legal limit. When attempting to gather Pogorzelski's belongings, the officer noticed a 1.75 liter bottle of SKOL Vodka which was still about three-quarters full on the passenger seat.

Pogorzelski was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.