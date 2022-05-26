46-year-old accused of assaulting and choking a woman

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of assaulting and choking a woman in Racine.

Melvin D. Davis, 46, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment in addition to misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Geneva Street for a woman that was screaming for help.

Officers could hear the woman screaming from a garage while a man was shutting the garage door.

They approached the garage door and saw a woman lying on the ground, yelling “help me!” as Davis stood over her. She attempted to crawl out from the garage.

Davis was ordered to stop but ran away. The woman said she and Davis got into an argument and he tried to grab her as she tried to flee from the garage. He then punched her in the mouth, pulled her to the ground and began strangling her. He threatened to beat her with a shovel and then tried to shut the garage door when police arrived. She had bloody and swollen lips and blood in her left ear.

Officers pursued Davis as he jumped a fence and ran between buildings. He was ultimately arrested, and then he claimed that he and the woman were having a “minor dispute” and it was never physical.

Davis was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.