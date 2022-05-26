46-year-old accused of assaulting and choking a woman

RACINE — A Milwaukee man has been accused of assaulting and choking a woman in Racine.
Melvin D. Davis, 46, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment in addition to misdemeanor counts of battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Geneva Street for a woman that was screaming for help.
Officers could hear the woman screaming from a garage while a man was shutting the garage door.
They approached the garage door and saw a woman lying on the ground, yelling “help me!” as Davis stood over her. She attempted to crawl out from the garage.
Davis was ordered to stop but ran away. The woman said she and Davis got into an argument and he tried to grab her as she tried to flee from the garage. He then punched her in the mouth, pulled her to the ground and began strangling her. He threatened to beat her with a shovel and then tried to shut the garage door when police arrived. She had bloody and swollen lips and blood in her left ear.
Officers pursued Davis as he jumped a fence and ran between buildings. He was ultimately arrested, and then he claimed that he and the woman were having a “minor dispute” and it was never physical.
Davis was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Julius Hunt
Julius Hunt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher A. Lingis
Christopher A. Lingis, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David R. Milasuski
David R. Milasuski, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angel Miramontes III
Angel Miramontes III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Kari L. Pavia
Kari L. Pavia, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Benjamin A. Silver
Benjamin A. Silver, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Jordan T. Polack
Jordan T. Polack, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jose T. Andrade
Jose T. Andrade, 4000 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Dee N. Cobb
Dee N. Cobb, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jermarel Ramon Cobb
Jermarel Ramon Cobb, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Melvin D. Davis
Melvin D. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.