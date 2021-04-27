46.54 pounds of marijuana, 136 Oxycodone pills found in Racine apartment, law enforcement says

RACINE — A man and a woman have been charged after law enforcement reported finding more than 24,000 grams of marijuana and 136 Oxycodone pills in their apartment, where a toddler and 6-year-old also lived.
Shannon D. Hollimon, 25, and Zamarc L. Williams, 32, of the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, were charged with two felony counts of neglecting a child under the age of 6 where specified harm did not occur and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC over 10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, Racine Special Investigations Unit executed a search on an apartment in the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found Williams, Hollimon and a 16-month-old child in a bedroom. Another 6-year-old child lives with them but was currently at another house. The following items were located:
- A black duffle bag with large bags of marijuana in it
- A money counter with several posted notes about marijuana strains and quantities
- A large amount of marijuana on the kitchen floor and in the cabinets
- Digit gram scales
- A vacuum sealer
- A shotgun
- An automatic handgun
- A semi-automatic rifle
- A handgun
- Gun boxes, ammunition and other firearm related items
- Several large bags of marijuana in the bedroom closet
- Two pill bottles containing Oxycodone with a total of 136 30mg pills
- A safe with money in it
The total amount of money found was $82,547 and the total weight over the marijuana found was 46.54 pounds, or roughly 21,110.189 grams, in addition to 81 THC cartridges were also found. In the child's bedroom, a BB gun was allegedly found in a toy box.
Both were given $25,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary court hearing set for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
