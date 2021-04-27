 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
46.54 pounds of marijuana, 136 Oxycodone pills found in Racine apartment, law enforcement says
alert top story

46.54 pounds of marijuana, 136 Oxycodone pills found in Racine apartment, law enforcement says

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man and a woman have been charged after law enforcement reported finding more than 24,000 grams of marijuana and 136 Oxycodone pills in their apartment, where a toddler and 6-year-old also lived.

The Homeland Security Department is looking inward in the fight against extremism in the United States.It's undergoing an internal review, aiming to root out White supremacy and other extremist views among its staff.The review is part of a larger effort trying to combat those ideologies across the federal government.This has become a focus of President Biden's since before he took office in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. 

Shannon D. Hollimon, 25, and Zamarc L. Williams, 32, of the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, were charged with two felony counts of neglecting a child under the age of 6 where specified harm did not occur and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture THC over 10,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, Racine Special Investigations Unit executed a search on an apartment in the 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Shannon Hollimon

Hollimon
Zamarc Williams

Williams

Upon arrival, officers found Williams, Hollimon and a 16-month-old child in a bedroom. Another 6-year-old child lives with them but was currently at another house. The following items were located:

  • A black duffle bag with large bags of marijuana in it
  • A money counter with several posted notes about marijuana strains and quantities
  • A large amount of marijuana on the kitchen floor and in the cabinets
  • Digit gram scales
  • A vacuum sealer
  • A shotgun
  • An automatic handgun
  • A semi-automatic rifle
  • A handgun
  • Gun boxes, ammunition and other firearm related items
  • Several large bags of marijuana in the bedroom closet
  • Two pill bottles containing Oxycodone with a total of 136 30mg pills
  • A safe with money in it

The total amount of money found was $82,547 and the total weight over the marijuana found was 46.54 pounds, or roughly 21,110.189 grams, in addition to 81 THC cartridges were also found. In the child's bedroom, a BB gun was allegedly found in a toy box.

Both were given $25,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary court hearing set for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News