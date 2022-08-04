44-year-old Racine woman had Glocks with fully automatic switches in purse, charges say

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly had multiple guns in purse, two of which had fully automatic switches.
Lakiya A. Gresham, 44, of the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of sell, possess, use or transport machine gun, a felony count of possession of a firearm by outstate felon and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, Racine Police Department officers, Kenosha Police Department officers and FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at the 1400 block of Thurston Avenue. The warrant was the result of an investigation into a stolen vehicle and an armed carjacking.
Contact was made with multiple residents including Gresham. Officers found a purse belonging to her that had:
- A Glock 22 .40 caliber with a loaded extended magazine
- A Glock 19 9mm with a loaded extended magazine
- A "ghost gun" 9mm with a loaded extended magazine
The two Glocks had "switches" mounted on them that convert them from semi-automatic guns to fully automatic. Gresham admitted to owning the purse, but denied knowledge of the firearms.
Gresham was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Gresham has previously been convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in 2005 and felony vehicle theft in 1996 out of Illinois.
