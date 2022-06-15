42-year-old Racine woman accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl, meth

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

Melissa A. Padilla, 42, of the 2200 block of Racine Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, eight felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine less than or equal to 1 gram, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and threat to a law enforcement officer in addition to a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between November 2021 and April 2022, an agent used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from a person known as Padilla. In that span, the informant bought 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine and 0.7 grams of fentanyl.

On May 10, agents along with RASO SWAT executed a search on the 2200 block of Racine Street.

Six people were located, but Padilla was not at the residence. Agents spoke to Padilla's daughter who said told them where the drugs would likely be found.

In multiple rooms, agents found:

14 rounds of .38 special hollow point ammunition

4.4 grams of cocaine

Three cellphones

A scale

Less than 1 gram of marijuana

A grinder

A magazine containing 15 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition

Glass smoking pipes and baggies

Agents also found 0.2 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a a jacket.

After the search, agents learned that Padilla went to the Mount Pleasant COP House. Agents spoke with Padilla and asked about the vehicle she arrived in. She said there was a gun and drug paraphernalia, and when it was searched they found a revolver wrapped in a brown towel.

On June 7, an agent communicated with Padilla via text message. In some of the messages, she allegedly threatened the agent.

On Friday, Padilla agreed to speak with an agent and confirmed she sent the threatening messages to another agent. She said she was drunk when she sent the messages and was upset with her current situation.

Padilla was taken into custody, and officers found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette box.

Padilla was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

