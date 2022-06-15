42-year-old Racine woman accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl, meth

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of selling cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
Melissa A. Padilla, 42, of the 2200 block of Racine Street, was charged with 10 felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, eight felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine, felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine less than or equal to 1 gram, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and threat to a law enforcement officer in addition to a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
Between November 2021 and April 2022, an agent used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from a person known as Padilla. In that span, the informant bought 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine and 0.7 grams of fentanyl.
On May 10, agents along with RASO SWAT executed a search on the 2200 block of Racine Street.
People are also reading…
Six people were located, but Padilla was not at the residence. Agents spoke to Padilla's daughter who said told them where the drugs would likely be found.
In multiple rooms, agents found:
- 14 rounds of .38 special hollow point ammunition
- 4.4 grams of cocaine
- Three cellphones
- A scale
- Less than 1 gram of marijuana
- A grinder
- A magazine containing 15 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition
- Glass smoking pipes and baggies
Agents also found 0.2 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside a a jacket.
After the search, agents learned that Padilla went to the Mount Pleasant COP House. Agents spoke with Padilla and asked about the vehicle she arrived in. She said there was a gun and drug paraphernalia, and when it was searched they found a revolver wrapped in a brown towel.
On June 7, an agent communicated with Padilla via text message. In some of the messages, she allegedly threatened the agent.
On Friday, Padilla agreed to speak with an agent and confirmed she sent the threatening messages to another agent. She said she was drunk when she sent the messages and was upset with her current situation.
Padilla was taken into custody, and officers found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in a cigarette box.
Padilla was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason W. Johnson
Jason W. Johnson, 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), possession of THC.
Melissa A. Padilla
Melissa A. Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Axel Ivan Reyes
Axel Ivan Reyes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Joshua Michael Schumacher
Joshua Michael Schumacher, 7600 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft.
Abraham J. Scott
Abraham J. Scott, Zion, Illinois, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jessica J. Hughes
Jessica J. Hughes, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Trequan J. McGlorn
Trequan (aka Fat Folks McGlorn) J. McGlorn, 1500 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr.
Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 1600 block of North Main Street, Racine, fail/report death (unusual circumstances).
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mateo J. Garcia
Mateo J. Garcia, 2800 block of Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Goszinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley M. Goszinski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.