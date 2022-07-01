 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
41-year-old Sturtevant man charged with 6th OWI after allegedly causing four-car crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A 41-year-old man from Sturtevant has been charged with his sixth OWI after allegedly causing a four-car crash.

Jonathan Knutson

Knutson

Jonathan C. Knutson, of the 9200 block of Hulda Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a sixth offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of Northwestern Avenue and Newman Road for a four-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the drivers involved and learned that two cars were already stopped at the red light as another was pulling up behind them. A fourth car then struck that one which caused it to hit into the other two cars. The officer spoke to the driver of the fourth car, Knutson, and noticed he had slurred speech and blood shot eyes.

He admitted to hitting the car and was asked to give a preliminary breath test, which had a result of 0.166, over two times the legal limit.

Knutson was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

