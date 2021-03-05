41-year-old from Franksville charged for two alleged sexual assaults, including one of a child

FRANKSVILLE — A Franksville man allegedly sexually assaulted two people, including a child under the age 13.
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez, 41, was charged with felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13) and third-degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that occurred in Franksville.
A deputy interviewed one of the victims who said on Feb. 28, Alvarez sexually assaulted her while she was asleep. An investigator interviewed another victim who said Alvarez touched her private area.
Alvarez initially denied doing anything wrong. But, when confronted with DNA evidence, he allegedly said "Yes, maybe I did commit an error" and admitted to the sexual assaults.
Alvarez was given a $15,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roman M Johnson
Roman M Johnson, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
Ruben J Murry
Ruben J Murry, 5800 block of Joanna Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Marcus Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marcus Ward, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez
Enrique Jimenez Alvarez, Franksville, Wisconsin, incest with child by stepparent, third degree sexual assault, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).