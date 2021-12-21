 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert top story

4 Racine, Kenosha residents face charges after shots were allegedly fired during dispute near Taylor Mart Sunday

  • 0

RACINE — Four people, one from Racine and three from Kenosha, face charges after shots were allegedly fired during a dispute Sunday near Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave.

In a speech Tuesday afternoon, President Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival of the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists.SEE MORE: Omicron Now Makes Up 73% Of U.S. COVID-19 CasesScientists don't yet know whether Omicron causes more serious disease, but they believe vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death. The White House provided details on the proposals President Biden will announce in his speech.A cornerstone of the plan is President Biden's decision for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent to them by U.S. mail at no charge, the White House said.It marks a major shift for the president, who earlier had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from their health insurance.The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. The first new federally supported testing site will open in New York this week. The new testing sites will add to 20,000 already available.In another prong to President Biden's amped-up plan, he is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills to assist hospitals buckling under the virus surge. Additionally, he is immediately sending federal medical personnel to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. There are also plans to ready additional ventilators and protective equipment from the national stockpile, expanding hospital resources.The government will set up multiple vaccination sites and provide hundreds of personnel to administer shots. New rules will make it easier for pharmacists to work across state lines to administer a broader range of shots.For those who are already fully vaccinated, a booster shot has been shown in lab tests to provide strong protection against Omicron. Although reports of breakthrough cases abound, data show that vaccinated people who become infected are much less likely to suffer serious disease leading to hospitalization or death. To the unvaccinated, President Biden plans to deliver a stern admonition that they're risking their lives and the lives of their loved ones.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's press briefing that the Democratic president doesn't plan to impose any lockdowns and will instead be encouraging people to get inoculated and, if they're eligible, to get their booster shot.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Ian Mozee

Mozee
Mariah Snowden

Snowden
Joseph Vasquez

Vasquez
Chase Pissard

Pissard

Ian Thomas William Mozee, 31, of the 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, was charged with four felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams, three misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Mariah S. Snowden, 22, of the 1300 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

People are also reading…

Joseph G. Vasquez, 25, of the 2600 block of Johnson Road, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

Chase Pissard, 19, of the 7900 block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:27 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Kearney Avenue, and also to Taylor Mart at the corner of Taylor and De Koven avenues a block away, for a shots-fired call and report of an assault.

An officer arrived on scene and saw a group of people near a black Lincoln sedan. The car then drove west on De Koven. The officer pursued and conducted a traffic stop. The four occupants were Mozee, Snowden, Pissard and Vasquez. They were removed and the following were found in the car:

  • Live rounds of ammo on the top of the driver's seat
  • Live rounds of ammo under the driver's seat
  • Live rounds of ammo near the driver's side wind shield wiper
  • 4.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl in the center console
  • A backpack containing 22.6 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a box of baggies
  • A fanny pack containing 37.4 grams of marijuana in a mason jar, 7.4 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and a box of baggies
  • A box containing $6,100 in counterfeit $100 bills
  • A backpack containing 131.6 grams of marijuana
  • 12 vape cartridges
  • A large amount of baggies
  • A box with 11 baggies containing 10 marijuana gummies each
  • A bag containing a jar of white powdery dietary supplements 

Snowden had a concealed gun in her waistband, and it was confirmed she did not have a legal carry permit.

An officer then spoke to a man who said both Pissard and Vasquez had assaulted him. A woman said that Mozee punched her in the face and believed that he pulled out a gun and fired it twice. Mozee then allegedly pulled it back out and pointed it at the woman's mother's face and then at her head. The mother said that Snowden pulled her to the ground by her hair.

A man then said that Mozee fired a shot in his direction and felt as though it may have struck his foot. It was later observed that part of the projectile was in his shoe. Snowden claimed ownership of the fanny pack and edibles. Vasquez said the backpack was his. Mozee said it was his car.

Pissard claimed he was asleep during the entire incident.

Mozee was given a $50,000 cash bond, Snowden a $2,500 cash bond, Vasquez a $1,500 cash bond and Pissard a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Vasquez, Snowden and Mozee have preliminary hearings on Dec. 29 and Pissard has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News