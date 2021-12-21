4 Racine, Kenosha residents face charges after shots were allegedly fired during dispute near Taylor Mart Sunday

RACINE — Four people, one from Racine and three from Kenosha, face charges after shots were allegedly fired during a dispute Sunday near Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave.

Ian Thomas William Mozee, 31, of the 100 block of Steeplechase Drive, Racine, was charged with four felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams, three misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Mariah S. Snowden, 22, of the 1300 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Joseph G. Vasquez, 25, of the 2600 block of Johnson Road, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

Chase Pissard, 19, of the 7900 block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:27 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Kearney Avenue, and also to Taylor Mart at the corner of Taylor and De Koven avenues a block away, for a shots-fired call and report of an assault.

An officer arrived on scene and saw a group of people near a black Lincoln sedan. The car then drove west on De Koven. The officer pursued and conducted a traffic stop. The four occupants were Mozee, Snowden, Pissard and Vasquez. They were removed and the following were found in the car:

Live rounds of ammo on the top of the driver's seat

Live rounds of ammo under the driver's seat

Live rounds of ammo near the driver's side wind shield wiper

4.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl in the center console

A backpack containing 22.6 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a box of baggies

A fanny pack containing 37.4 grams of marijuana in a mason jar, 7.4 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and a box of baggies

A box containing $6,100 in counterfeit $100 bills

A backpack containing 131.6 grams of marijuana

12 vape cartridges

A large amount of baggies

A box with 11 baggies containing 10 marijuana gummies each

A bag containing a jar of white powdery dietary supplements

Snowden had a concealed gun in her waistband, and it was confirmed she did not have a legal carry permit.

An officer then spoke to a man who said both Pissard and Vasquez had assaulted him. A woman said that Mozee punched her in the face and believed that he pulled out a gun and fired it twice. Mozee then allegedly pulled it back out and pointed it at the woman's mother's face and then at her head. The mother said that Snowden pulled her to the ground by her hair.

A man then said that Mozee fired a shot in his direction and felt as though it may have struck his foot. It was later observed that part of the projectile was in his shoe. Snowden claimed ownership of the fanny pack and edibles. Vasquez said the backpack was his. Mozee said it was his car.

Pissard claimed he was asleep during the entire incident.

Mozee was given a $50,000 cash bond, Snowden a $2,500 cash bond, Vasquez a $1,500 cash bond and Pissard a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Vasquez, Snowden and Mozee have preliminary hearings on Dec. 29 and Pissard has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

