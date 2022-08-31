39-year-old woman charged for firing gun Tuesday on 12th Street

RACINE — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in the Tuesday shooting on 12th Street.

Levira E. Heard, of the 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of 12th and Franklin Streets for shots fired. It was advised that a woman, later identified as Heard, fired a gun from a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer found the vehicle belonging to Heard but it was unoccupied. The officer spoke with a woman who had a video of the incident. Another witness led the officer to the location where the gun was fired and confirmed it was Heard who fired it.

A man said he heard Heard and a man arguing, and that Heard said she was going to shoot the man. The man walked on Franklin Street when Heard, in her vehicle, fired at him. Police said that video confirmed that Heard fired at the man from her vehicle.

Heard initially told officers she wanted to speak with a lawyer, but then wanted to share her side of the story. She claimed the man threatened her and threw something at her car before coming toward her in an aggressive manner. She then fired the gun to protect herself. She then gave the gun to officers.

The criminal complaint did not state whether video confirmed or refuted these allegations.

Heard was given a $10,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.