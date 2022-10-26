33-year-old man shot early Wednesday morning in West Racine

RACINE — A 33-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in West Racine.
According to the Racine Police Department, shots fired were reported at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Hayes Avenue. There, they reported finding a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times but was alive and talking.
"The vehicle the victim had been in was also struck," the RPD said. After being transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the man was later taken to a Milwaukee hospital "for serious but non-life threatening injuries."
The investigation is considered ongoing.
Looking back in photos: Wilson's Coffee & Tea has long been a campaign stop for state, national politicians
July 7, 2017: Randy Bryce and David Yankovich
June 2, 2016: Feingold fights for re-election
March 31, 2016: Cory Booker backs Hillary Clinton
Feb. 4, 2016: Sen. Tim Cullen promotes his book
Aug. 15, 2012: Cory Mason calls out VP candidate Paul Ryan
July 2, 2012: John Lehman celebrates recall win
Feb. 11, 2011: Van Wanggaard talks tobacco
Nov. 15, 2009: Tom Barrett's first gubernatorial campaign stop
Park High School in Racine and Bradford High School in Kenosha are two of at least a half-dozen southeastern Wisconsin schools that went into lockdown amid threats of active shooters that are believed to be hoaxes Thursday.
A Racine man has been accused of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in which his accomplice allegedly held a gun to a man's head in order to steal a video game system worth around $300.