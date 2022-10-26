 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
33-year-old man shot early Wednesday morning in West Racine

RACINE — A 33-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in West Racine.

According to the Racine Police Department, shots fired were reported at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Hayes Avenue. There, they reported finding a 33-year-old man who had been shot multiple times but was alive and talking.

"The vehicle the victim had been in was also struck," the RPD said. After being transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the man was later taken to a Milwaukee hospital "for serious but non-life threatening injuries."

The investigation is considered ongoing.

