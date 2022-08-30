31-year-old woman accused of stealing beef sticks and Four Loko, kicking Racine officer in the hand

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing beef sticks and a Four Loko malt beverages from a supermarket, as well as kicking an officer in the hand.
Keyosha M. Pipkins, 31, of the 800 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, 15 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to Family Super Market at 1201 S. Memorial Drive for a woman, identified as Pipkins, stealing two beef sticks and a Four Loko.
While investigating the theft, an officer was approached by a man who said Pipkins had been going through his vehicle and taking some items. The officer checked Pipkins' purse and located a glass tubbed stuffed with burnt steel wool, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.
People are also reading…
The officer attempted to take Pipkins into custody but she became physically resisting and kicked him in the hand. While being transported to the jail, she yelled, screamed and kicked inside the squad car. She continuously kicked and hit her head against the interior of the vehicle and said she was going to make allegations that the officers sexually assaulted her.
Pipkins had an adjourned initial court appearance on Tuesday via Zoom.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory Jordan
Gregory Jordan, Zion, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Keyosha M. Pipkins
Keyosha M. Pipkins, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Johnny M. Walrup Jr.
Johnny M. Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Amarion L. Webb
Amarion (aka RichCrew) L. Webb, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
Jimmie L. Carter Jr.
Jimmie L. Carter Jr., 600 block of Yout Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Dorian L. Franklin
Dorian L. Franklin, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Austin J. Fugarino
Austin J. Fugarino, 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Angela M. Granata
Angela M. Granata, San Francisco, California, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Henry B. Gryer Jr.
Henry (aka Hennessey) B. Gryer Jr., 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Jacqueline M. Heidt
Jacqueline M. Heidt, Franksville, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, deliver illegal articles to inmate, misconduct in public office (excess authority).