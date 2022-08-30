31-year-old woman accused of stealing beef sticks and Four Loko, kicking Racine officer in the hand

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing beef sticks and a Four Loko malt beverages from a supermarket, as well as kicking an officer in the hand.

Keyosha M. Pipkins, 31, of the 800 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer, 15 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to Family Super Market at 1201 S. Memorial Drive for a woman, identified as Pipkins, stealing two beef sticks and a Four Loko.

While investigating the theft, an officer was approached by a man who said Pipkins had been going through his vehicle and taking some items. The officer checked Pipkins' purse and located a glass tubbed stuffed with burnt steel wool, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

The officer attempted to take Pipkins into custody but she became physically resisting and kicked him in the hand. While being transported to the jail, she yelled, screamed and kicked inside the squad car. She continuously kicked and hit her head against the interior of the vehicle and said she was going to make allegations that the officers sexually assaulted her.

Pipkins had an adjourned initial court appearance on Tuesday via Zoom.