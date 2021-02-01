 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen in Town of Waterford
0 comments

30-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen in Town of Waterford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage teen in the Town of Waterford.

Clinton Lester Werlein II

Werlein 

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office took Clinton Lester Werlein II into custody on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement, false imprisonment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Werlein, a family acquaintance, allegedly assaulted the teen at the family’s residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allegedly found digital evidence of the crimes as well as at the suspect's residence. 

Werlein allegedly admitted to investigators that he provided the teen with marijuana and alcohol.

The District Attorney's office had not filed charges as of Monday afternoon, according to online court records.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News