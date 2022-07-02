 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child since 2017

RACINE — A 30-year-old man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child since 2017.

Michael Mosley

Mosley

Michael A. Mosley, of the 1300 block of Rapids Drive, was charged with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and causing a child under the age of 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.

The assaults allegedly occurred at the Knight's Inn at 1149 Oakes Road and at two other Racine residences, according to a criminal complaint.

Mosley was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

