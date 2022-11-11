3,622 fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone tablets and 2.4 pounds of marijuana found at 2 Racine homes, RCSO says

RACINE — A 10-month criminal investigation appears to have come to an end Thursday with a 26-year-old Racine man being arrested and thousands of "fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone tablets" being recovered after two Racine homes were raided, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The suspect, identified by the RCSO as Kaleb "Band Gang Weaver" Weaver, has not yet been criminally charged.

Weaver has allegedly been involved in selling fentanyl-laced tablets as well as marijuana from a residence on the 1100 block of Marquette Street and another on the 4000 block of 17th Street.

When executing search warrants Thursday, officers reported recovering the following:

3,622 fentanyl laced fake oxycodone tablets equaling 16 ounces of fentanyl.

2.4 pounds of marijuana.

One 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

One .45cal semi-automatic handgun.

Firearm ammunition.

Digital scales and packaging materials.

$15,200.00 in cash.

Weaver has prior convictions for drug dealing and is a felon, and thus is banned from possessing firearms, the RCSO said.

“There is no doubt that this extensive investigation, conducted by the highly skilled agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit, saved an immeasurable number of lives," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a statement. "In 2021, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, and fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 years old. To the people peddling this poison, the Sheriff’s Office will never relent in investigating you, arresting you, and taking you to jail!”

Fentanyl can be deadly at a dosage of 2 milligrams, although those with a tolerance to opioids would typically have a much higher threshold to overdose. There are 453,592 milligrams in 16 ounces.