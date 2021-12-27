29-year-old Racine man accused of stalking a teenager

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking and threatening a teenager.

Demetri D. Shaw, 29, of the 1000 block of Main Street, was charged with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to the 5200 block of Maryland Avenue for a report of annoying phone calls.

The officer made contact with a teenage girl who said that she met Shaw around six months ago and, when he started making sexual advances towards her, she rejected him. She blocked his number and deleted her social media pages to try and end communication with him.

She changed her number, but on Dec. 18 she began getting phone calls from him again. When she refused his sexual advances again, she said he threatened her with a gun.

She said she learned from friends that Shaw and his brother have been driving around town looking for her.

Later that evening, an officer made contact with Shaw. The officer reported that Shaw said that he called her that night but will not call her again.

He claimed that the teenage girl was harassing him and calling him all day and that he was getting messages from other men saying they were going to kill him.

Shaw was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.