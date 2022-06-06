29-year-old charged after allegedly firing a gun within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly fired a gun within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary School.

Zachary J. Nelson, 29, of the 2500 block of Green Street, was charged with felony counts of discharge firearm in a school zone and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in addition to misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the 2500 block of Green Street for a shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said Nelson had fired off a gun as he was walking up the driveway. The man reported he heard another shot while he was on the phone with Nelson. He said Nelson had been drinking, had a drinking problem and mental health concerns.

The officer then spoke with Nelson who denied shooting the gun, and said he needed help and that he was an alcoholic. His speech was slurred, he had glossy eyes, he was stumbling over his words and he had several mood changes going from cooperative to agitated.

An officer spoke with a neighbor who said after hearing two shots, she went to look out her front door and heard three more shots from the back of her home. She saw two men standing on the back upper porch of the 2500 block of Green Street quickly running inside and that one had a black object in his hand.

The location of the firing was within 1,000 feet of Roosevelt Elementary School, 915 Romayne Ave., and the shots were fired during a time when class was in session and school children could be outdoors in the area.

Nelson was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

