26 residents of Anthony Lane apartment that burned down receiving Red Cross aid; blaze likely started in basement

RACINE — More than three-fifths of a million dollars in damage was reported in the fire that consumed an Anthony Lane apartment building between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The building is considered a total loss, with $433,000 in damage to the structure and $200,000 in damage to its contents, according estimates from the Racine Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have originated in the basement. No specific cause has been provided.

The initial call came in at 10:43 p.m. Friday. In less than an hour, after what the RFD described as a "very challenging" search for victims due to heavy smoke and fire, firefighters were ordered "to evacuate the building with concern for structural stability after a hole was discovered burned through the floor of a first floor apartment."

By the end of the battle with the blaze, all Racine firefighters both on-duty and off-duty were called in "to bolster on-scene resources and staff empty fire stations." Also called in were firefighters from Caledonia, Oak Creek and South Shore. We Energies and the Racine Water Utility responded, to secure utilities and support water main pressure, respectively.

No residents were injured, although three firefighters were hurt, all of them from slip/trip injuries "due to icy and slippery conditions with the temperature at seven degrees Fahrenheit."

The Red Cross reports it is supporting 26 people from 12 of the building's 16 units.

The Red Cross said that between Friday and Sunday morning, its volunteers are assisting 88 people in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula alone, following 10 fires: including the one on Anthony Lane, one in Janesville and "numerous large-scale fires in Milwaukee."

The apartment was known as The Maples.

