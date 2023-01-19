25-year-old killed in Packard Avenue shooting in Racine, suspect in custody

A suspect has been taken in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in Racine, according to Racine Police.
At approximately 7:41 p.m. Racine officers responded to the 1700 block of Packard Avenue regarding someone who had been shot, police said in a news release issued Thursday morning.
Upon their arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man lying on the floor from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound.
The suspect, who was identified as a 26-year-old man, had fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Officers and investigators were given information from witnesses that the incident took place over a domestic type incident.
The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. He was interviewed and transported to the Racine County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing. Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident.
