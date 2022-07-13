25-year-old accused of hit-and-run crash, injuring two at Highway KR

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 25-year-old man accused of hit-and-run was identified because the one flip flop he was found wearing matched one found at the scene.
Junior A. Calderon-Aguilar, from Milwaukee, was charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash near where the interstate passes over Highway KR where one of the drivers fled the scene into the woods.
Upon arrival, the trooper learned that a white Chevrolet Traverse struck a silver Ford Escape. There was one flip flop with a single back strap left at the scene. The two occupants of the Ford were injured and transported to the hospital.
A perimeter was established and eventually the trooper saw a man with one flip flop walking on the frontage road. The flip flop matched the one at the scene, and the man, identified as Calderon-Aguilar, was arrested.
Calderon-Aguilar was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cale Rafe Neff
Cale Rafe Neff, 13600 block of Bell Road, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Daiquon R. Tanner
Daiquon R. Tanner, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Lewis Anthony Johnston
Lewis Anthony Johnston, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Leon Kahill
Leon Kahill, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tremayne D. Martin
Tremayne D. Martin, 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Leonard S. Tobias
Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Lekecha M. Turner
Lekecha M. Turner, 1900 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Junior A. Calderon-Aguilar
Junior A. Calderon-Aguilar, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury), obstructing an officer.
Tara L. Combs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tara L. Combs, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor battery.
Zedtric D. Cottingham
Zedtric D. Cottingham, 2500 block of 21st Street, Racine, failure to report to jail.
Patrice M. Cunningham
Patrice M. Cunningham, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Daniel J. Downey
Daniel J. Downey, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa R. Gibson
Melissa R. Gibson, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chester K. Isom
Chester K. Isom, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth Johnson, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Trevor James Klingbeil
Trevor James Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Waylon J. Lenfestey
Waylon J. Lenfestey, 4300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jacob C. Miller
Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer.