25-year-old accused of hit-and-run crash, injuring two at Highway KR

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 25-year-old man accused of hit-and-run was identified because the one flip flop he was found wearing matched one found at the scene.

Junior A. Calderon-Aguilar, from Milwaukee, was charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash near where the interstate passes over Highway KR where one of the drivers fled the scene into the woods.

Upon arrival, the trooper learned that a white Chevrolet Traverse struck a silver Ford Escape. There was one flip flop with a single back strap left at the scene. The two occupants of the Ford were injured and transported to the hospital.

A perimeter was established and eventually the trooper saw a man with one flip flop walking on the frontage road. The flip flop matched the one at the scene, and the man, identified as Calderon-Aguilar, was arrested.

Calderon-Aguilar was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.