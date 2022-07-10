24-year-old allegedly had BAC more than 3 times legal limit in consecutive days, charged with 2nd OWI

WIND LAKE — A 24-year-old man allegedly had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit in consecutive days and was charged with his second OWI.

Jackson R. Czernejewski, of the 7200 block of South Loomis Road, Wind Lake, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense), disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

At 1:13 a.m. on May 19, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office saw a car traveling behind him that nearly struck several We Energies workers who were directing traffic in the area of South Loomis and Waubeesee Lake roads.

The deputy followed the car as it parked in the 7200 block of South Loomis Road and made contact with the driver, Czernejewski.

When informed about the traffic violations, Czernejewski responded by saying he was "trying to go to bed." He had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes and the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He admitted to coming from Sportsman's Pub & Grub, 25313 W. Loomis Road, stating he wanted to close down the bar. When asked how much he had to drink, he originally said "I couldn't tell you," before clarifying that he "had two beers, that's about it."

There was a half full bottle of Busch Light beer in his center console that was cold to touch and had a lime in it.

As the deputy went to conduct a records check, Czernejewski exited the vehicle and walked towards his house. Eventually he was taken into custody and submitted a preliminary breath test that had a result of 0.287, over three times the legal limit.

During the transport to the hospital, the deputy had to pull his car over two times due to Czernejewski passing out and becoming unresponsive.

Second incident

At 11:12 p.m. on May 19, an deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent back to the residence of Czernejewski due to a caller wanting him taken to the hospital for an alcohol detox.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with the caller who said Czernejewski suffered a head injury and was not acting right. Czernejewski agreed to be taken to the hospital but then changed his mind and became confrontational. He was ultimately taken to the hospital.

At 2:36 a.m. on May 20, the deputy was sent back to the residence due to being a disturbance again. He submitted a PBT and had a result of 0.250, his second preliminary breath test result three times over the legal limit in back-to-back days.

Czernejewski was given $1,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.