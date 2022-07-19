 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

23-year-old woman pleads guilty in COP House arson

  • 0
Kylie Gelmi

Kylie Gelmi raises one fist while waving a flag that reads "Life over property / Truth over Power / Black lives MATTER" while backed by about 20 Black Lives Matter demonstrators raising both fists in the air on May 31, 2020 in Monument Square in Downtown Racine. Gelmi pleaded guilty to the single charge of arson as party to a crime on Monday.

 ADAM ROGAN, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020, arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea hearing.

Kylie Gelmi

Gelmi

Kylie Gelmi, 23, of Sturtevant, pleaded guilty to the single charge of arson as party to a crime. Gelmi had previously pleaded not guilty.

The additional charges of burglary as party to a crime and felony bail jumping will be dismissed but read into the record.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office intends to recommend an 8-year prison sentence, to be served consecutive to any other charge, and $10,000 in restitution.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Case history

The arson occurred during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, was later found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.

People are also reading…

The night began with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31, 2020 on Monument Square in Downtown Racine. The one man who tried smashing windows was stopped by others in the crowd.

However, the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at RPD officers and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who responded in riot gear and deployed tear gas, dispersing the crowd.

Some in the crowd congregated again on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP house was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.

Three others were arrested in connection to the arson:

  • Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary and will go to trial in September.
  • Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for September on the charges of arson and burglary.
  • Justin C. Hernandez, 27, is serving a six year sentence for his part in the arson. He was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

Despite the extensive damage from the fire, the Thelma Orr COP house reopened 17 months after the fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News