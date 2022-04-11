23-year-old Kenosha man arrested Sunday for hitting pedestrian with car in Mount Pleasant Saturday

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha 23-year-old has been arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car and driving away on Newman Road in Mount Pleasant Saturday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno.

He was arrested Sunday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

The victim as been identified as Kris A. Bullock, a 55-year-old from Racine. He is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The MPPD has recommended charges of hit-and-run causing injury and reckless injury. Castillo-Moreno was being held in Racine County Jail as of Monday morning.

