23-year-old allegedly slashed the tires of a car that nearly struck his

RACINE — A 23-year-old man allegedly slashed the tires of a car that nearly struck his and threatened to kill the driver.
Orlando C. Robinson, of the 3400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:40 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded after receiving an accident report at Ashland Avenue and Gillen Street. The officer then received a second call about a man slashing tires with a knife.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a man near a Chevy Equinox matching the description of the man with a knife. He was identified as Robinson and he said the knife was in the front seat of the Chevy.
The officer saw a Toyota nearby with a flat driver's side tire. A man was inside with two children, and he said his car and Robinson's were involved in a crash.
He said he slowed to avoid colliding with Robinson while Robinson maneuvered to the curb and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. He stopped and checked to see if Robinson was OK. Robinson began yelling profanities and later leaned into the car while pointing a knife at him, saying "I'm going to kill you, you are going to pay for this."
He then stabbed the front tire with the knife and said "I'm going to come back and beat the (expletive) out of you." He then threw the knife at the car.
Robinson later admitted to yelling at the man and stabbing the tire with a knife. He said he told the man "You're not going anywhere" and then threw the knife at the car. He denied threatening to kill the man.
Robinson was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Oct. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cecil A. Davis
Cecil A. Davis, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob David Huffhines
Jacob (aka Bieber) David Huffhines, Salem, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Malik T. Kentle
Malik T. Kentle, 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of THC.
Ray D. Mills
Ray D. Mills, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William C. Ozah
William C. Ozah, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacameron D. Robinson
Jacameron D. Robinson, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Averion B. Thomas
Averion B. Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Avery B. Thomas
Avery B. Thomas, 4200 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Orlando C. Robinson
Orlando C. Robinson, 3400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cameron R. Davis
Cameron R. Davis, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety.