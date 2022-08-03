23-year-old allegedly slashed the tires of a car that nearly struck his

RACINE — A 23-year-old man allegedly slashed the tires of a car that nearly struck his and threatened to kill the driver.

Orlando C. Robinson, of the 3400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:40 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded after receiving an accident report at Ashland Avenue and Gillen Street. The officer then received a second call about a man slashing tires with a knife.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a man near a Chevy Equinox matching the description of the man with a knife. He was identified as Robinson and he said the knife was in the front seat of the Chevy.

The officer saw a Toyota nearby with a flat driver's side tire. A man was inside with two children, and he said his car and Robinson's were involved in a crash.

He said he slowed to avoid colliding with Robinson while Robinson maneuvered to the curb and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. He stopped and checked to see if Robinson was OK. Robinson began yelling profanities and later leaned into the car while pointing a knife at him, saying "I'm going to kill you, you are going to pay for this."

He then stabbed the front tire with the knife and said "I'm going to come back and beat the (expletive) out of you." He then threw the knife at the car.

Robinson later admitted to yelling at the man and stabbing the tire with a knife. He said he told the man "You're not going anywhere" and then threw the knife at the car. He denied threatening to kill the man.

Robinson was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Oct. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.