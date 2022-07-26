22-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' woman's home in Racine

RACINE — A 22-year-old man has been accused of threatening to "shoot up" a woman's home in Racine and firing a gun outside her residence.

Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., of the 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotics and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:27 a.m. on July 20, an officer spoke to a woman who said Herndon had been at her residence causing a disturbance. She said that before he left he broke her car's passenger window and he said he would "shoot up" her place.

At 2:05 a.m., an officer was sent to the parking lot of the woman's residence for a report of shots fired.

Officers located 10 spent casings in the lot.

On Sunday, an officer stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Herndon.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Herndon said the had weed in the car in his fanny pack, and when a search of the fanny pack was done the officer found a baggie that had both marijuana and fentanyl in it. There was also a digital scale, a "joint roller" and multiple baggies.

Herndon was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.