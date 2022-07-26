22-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' woman's home in Racine

RACINE — A 22-year-old man has been accused of threatening to "shoot up" a woman's home in Racine and firing a gun outside her residence.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., of the 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotics and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:27 a.m. on July 20, an officer spoke to a woman who said Herndon had been at her residence causing a disturbance. She said that before he left he broke her car's passenger window and he said he would "shoot up" her place.
At 2:05 a.m., an officer was sent to the parking lot of the woman's residence for a report of shots fired.
Officers located 10 spent casings in the lot.
On Sunday, an officer stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Herndon.
The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Herndon said the had weed in the car in his fanny pack, and when a search of the fanny pack was done the officer found a baggie that had both marijuana and fentanyl in it. There was also a digital scale, a "joint roller" and multiple baggies.
Herndon was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tina M. Higginbottom
Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Brittany J. Mason
Brittany J. Mason, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., 1900 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs.
Devin C. Molina
Devin C. Molina, 600 block of CTH DD, Rochester, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Juan M. Puentes
Juan (aka Lil Nino) M. Puentes, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Steven M. Rempala
Steven M. Rempala, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bobby J. Shelby Jr.
Bobby J. Shelby Jr., 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempt third degree sexual assault.
Deantae A. Woods
Deantae A. Woods, 4800 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Carmelo Arroyo-Venegas
Carmelo Arroyo-Venegas, 4200 block of West Johnson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500).
Tina S. Geisler
Tina S. Geisler, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jesus Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Hernandez Jr., 500 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).