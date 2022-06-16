22-year-old allegedly masterminded scheme that defrauded Educators Credit Union out of $31K

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 22-year-old, accused of leading a “wide-sweeping fraud” scheme that scammed Educators Credit Union out of more than $31,000 between 2020 and 2021, has been arrested and faces 81 separate criminal charges.

An extensive, 36-page, multi-part criminal complaint was filed Wednesday, naming eight different suspects and more than a dozen other people involved, both willingly and unwittingly, in the extensive bank fraud.

The mastermind of the fraud has been identified as a 22-year-old from Greenfield, Devontae Leon Cash. (Yes, that is his legal name.)

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, as Educators Credit Union is based in Mount Pleasant.

The alleged scheme was based around a practice known as “card cracking,” which the American Bankers Association defines as “a form of fraud where consumers respond to an online solicitation for ‘easy money’ and provide a debit card for withdrawal of fake check deposits.”

Investigators said Cash referred to the scheme as “doing checks” and told at least one accomplice that what he was doing was not fraud.

According to investigators, the scheme worked like this:

1. Cash acquired a number of other people’s bank account information; they were unwittingly involved in the scheme. The Mount Pleasant Police Department identified four such people.

2. Cash then used that information to order blank checks that would be delivered to his apartment in Greenfield.

3. Then, by advertising on social media and using “recruiters” who now also face criminal allegations, Cash found people willing to take part in the scheme who also had an Educators Credit Union account. According to the criminal complaint, Cash advertised his illicit services on the Snapchat social media application, posting things like “I do banks I deposit money” over photos of him holding stacks of cash. After obtaining a search warrant, Mount Pleasant Police said they reviewed Cash’s Facebook messages. In one conversation via Facebook Messenger, one of those recruited under Cash’s scheme asked “This not fraud is it?” to which Cash replied, “What doing checks? … No (this is not fraud) But if they were stolen checks yes but they’re not,” Cash claimed, even though it is considered fraud.

4. Once connected with an accomplice, Cash filled out one of the illicitly acquired checks and deposited it into the accomplice’s ECU bank account via mobile banking using the FlashCash feature, which makes a portion of each check immediately available for deposit.

5. Then, Cash and the accomplice went to an ATM and withdrew cash, splitting the money between themselves, and sometimes giving $150-250 to a recruiter who found the accomplice and connected them with Cash.

6. The complaint stated that after “a withdrawal and/or money transfer would be completed,” then “ECU would later find the checks were worthless. ECU would then be (at) a loss.”

According to the complaint, here’s an example of how the scheme worked in one instance: “(An MPPD officer) spoke with (the Educators account holder), who said that she was in contact with Cash over Facebook and he wanted to use her bank account to deposit a check he received. (The Educators account holder) said Cash offered to pay her to let her deposit the check. (The Educators account holder) said Cash picked her up in his vehicle and drove to ECU to do the withdrawal. (The Educators account holder) said Cash took the $500 and did not give her anything, explaining there was more money on the way.”

This was done more than 20 times from August 2020 to January 2021, cumulatively defrauding ECU out of $31,171.71, according to the criminal complaint.

A $50,000 arrest warrant was issued May 20, and Cash was arrested less than a month later. During an initial court appearance Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court, Cash had a cash bond set at $10,000 and, if that was paid, would be placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring, according to online court records. He is next due in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, for a preliminary hearing.

Cash has been charged with:

Nineteen counts of felony fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000)

Two counts misdemeanor fraud against a financial institution (less than $500)

Seven counts of conspiracy to commit fraud against a financial institution

Twenty-eight counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

Twenty-four counts of felony bail jumping

One count of being the organizer of financial crimes, a felony

According to the criminal complaint, Cash has two prior convictions, one for carrying a concealed weapon in Milwaukee County in 2019 and another for manufacturing/delivering Schedule IV drugs as a party to a crime in Waukesha County in 2020.

Eight other people are named as co-defendants in the criminal complaint:

Lauryn I. Mason, 21, of Milwaukee, identified as a recruiter, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution, due in court June 23

Demetrius Q. Wilson, 22, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution, due in court June 22

Deanterrio T. King, 21, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Ashley N. Kruszwicki, 24, of West Allis, identified as a recruiter, accused of two felony counts of fraud against a financial institution

Araceli Vazquez, 22, of Greenfield, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Alfred B. Williams, 21, of Milwaukee, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Abraham J. Scott, 20, of Zion, Illinois, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

Kameron J. Simpson, 30, of the 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, accused of one felony count of fraud against a financial institution

