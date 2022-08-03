21-year-old suspected of shooting and killing 28-year-old on Racine's north side

RACINE — The Racine Police Department arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a 28-year-old man Tuesday night on the city's north side.

Isaiah Martinez Phillips, 21, of Racine, was arrested for reckless homicide and two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. Phillips is suspected of killing Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.

RPD officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Yout Street in reference to a shooting Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located Miller deceased inside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Phillips was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is considered ongoing. Police are asking those with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756; those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.