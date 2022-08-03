21-year-old suspected of shooting and killing 28-year-old on Racine's north side

RACINE — The Racine Police Department arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a 28-year-old man Tuesday night on the city's north side.
Isaiah Martinez Phillips, 21, of Racine, was arrested for reckless homicide and two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. Phillips is suspected of killing Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
RPD officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Yout Street in reference to a shooting Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located Miller deceased inside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Phillips was taken into custody at the scene.
The investigation is considered ongoing. Police are asking those with information to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756; those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cecil A. Davis
Cecil A. Davis, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob David Huffhines
Jacob (aka Bieber) David Huffhines, Salem, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Malik T. Kentle
Malik T. Kentle, 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of THC.
Ray D. Mills
Ray D. Mills, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William C. Ozah
William C. Ozah, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacameron D. Robinson
Jacameron D. Robinson, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Averion B. Thomas
Averion B. Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Avery B. Thomas
Avery B. Thomas, 4200 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Orlando C. Robinson
Orlando C. Robinson, 3400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cameron R. Davis
Cameron R. Davis, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety.