21-year-old shot multiple times Saturday evening

RACINE — At around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times, the Racine Police Department confirmed Sunday. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin.

Multiple calibers of casings were found at the scene, including 9mm and .40, on the 1200 block of Hagerer Street immediately east of where Rapids Drive ends at Douglas Avenue, police said.

A home on the street was also reported to have been "struck multiple times."

