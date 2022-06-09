21-year-old Racine woman accused of threatening to kill a man as well as threatening officers

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of threatening to kill a man as well as threatening officers.

Jaylynn R. Prince, 21, of the 2400 block of W. High Street, was charged with four felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the 2400 block of West High Street for a call of civil trouble. While in route, dispatch advised that the woman caller kept screaming for whoever to pack their stuff and said she had a knot on her head from someone hitting her on the head with a bar.

She said she was going to "kill this dude."

Upon arrival, an officer could hear screaming from across the street. As he attempted to contact with the residence, a woman later identified as Prince opened the door saying in an irate voice "Come get your (expletive), come get your (expletive)!"

She then stepped out of the house and lunged toward the officer before slamming the door and locking it.

The officer went to the back door and saw Prince through a storm door. She refused to come out, stating "Who the (expletive) are you?"

Officers then forced entry and attempted to arrest Prince.

She responded with "I'm about to (expletive) you up." It took officers several minutes to gain control of Prince as she struggled and kicked at officers. She was ultimately put into hobble restraints and carried to the transport wagon.

Prince was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.