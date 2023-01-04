 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

21-year-old pleads not guilty to charges stemming from drunk driving crash that killed young nurse

  • 0
Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez

Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for his arraignment. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The man charged in the December death of a 20-year-old nurse was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, pleaded not guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without a license causing death – all felonies.

He remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000.

Rodriguez is accused of causing the Dec. 12 crash on Douglas Avenue that killed Johanna Pascoe, who was 20 years old.

Pascoe was a graduate of Gateway Technical College who was working as an extern nurse. She was on her way to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee at the time of the crash.

A status hearing in the case was set for 8:30 a.m. on March 27 in Racine County Circuit Court.

People are also reading…

First responders initially responded to the scene of the crash after an Apple Watch automatically contacted emergency dispatchers when the device detected that it had been in a crash at around 6:15 a.m. Monday on Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane.

Pascoe was still alive, but “was unconscious and displaying agonal breathing” when first responders arrived, according to the criminal complaint. She died the next day.

According to police, Regalado Rodriguez was no longer in his car when officers arrived, but spoke to officers; he both sounded drunk and smelled of alcohol, and a breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of .199, more than twice the legal limit.

Police said they found four empty beers in Regalado Rodriguez’s car.

The damage to both cars indicated they had struck each other head-on.

Police believe that Regalado Rodriguez was going south on Highway 32 when he lost control of the car, which had bald tires already, fishtailed and crossed the centerline.

“(Pascoe)’s speedometer was stuck at 35 mph and Regalado Rodriguez’s speedometer was stuck at 50 mph,” the criminal complaint states.

Regalado Rodriguez allegedly told police that he had been at his girlfriend’s house Sunday night, then met up with a friend, drank beer, and that he “did not remember the accident, but believed he was OK to be driving.”

Regalado Rodriguez also is accused of driving without a license.

Attorney David Saldana

Attorney David Saldana was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday representing Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez.
Johanna Pascoe

Johanna Pascoe, a 20-year-old nurse, died after a Dec. 12 crash. 

Attorney David Saldana enters a plea on behalf of Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez.
+3 
Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez

Regalado Rodriguez
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Explosive situation' at French hospitals as nurses suffer burnout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News