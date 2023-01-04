21-year-old pleads not guilty to charges stemming from drunk driving crash that killed young nurse

RACINE — The man charged in the December death of a 20-year-old nurse was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Ernesto R Regalado Rodriguez, 21, pleaded not guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without a license causing death – all felonies.

He remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000.

Rodriguez is accused of causing the Dec. 12 crash on Douglas Avenue that killed Johanna Pascoe, who was 20 years old.

Pascoe was a graduate of Gateway Technical College who was working as an extern nurse. She was on her way to Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee at the time of the crash.

A status hearing in the case was set for 8:30 a.m. on March 27 in Racine County Circuit Court.

First responders initially responded to the scene of the crash after an Apple Watch automatically contacted emergency dispatchers when the device detected that it had been in a crash at around 6:15 a.m. Monday on Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane.

Pascoe was still alive, but “was unconscious and displaying agonal breathing” when first responders arrived, according to the criminal complaint. She died the next day.

According to police, Regalado Rodriguez was no longer in his car when officers arrived, but spoke to officers; he both sounded drunk and smelled of alcohol, and a breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of .199, more than twice the legal limit.

Police said they found four empty beers in Regalado Rodriguez’s car.

The damage to both cars indicated they had struck each other head-on.

Police believe that Regalado Rodriguez was going south on Highway 32 when he lost control of the car, which had bald tires already, fishtailed and crossed the centerline.

“(Pascoe)’s speedometer was stuck at 35 mph and Regalado Rodriguez’s speedometer was stuck at 50 mph,” the criminal complaint states.

Regalado Rodriguez allegedly told police that he had been at his girlfriend’s house Sunday night, then met up with a friend, drank beer, and that he “did not remember the accident, but believed he was OK to be driving.”

Regalado Rodriguez also is accused of driving without a license.