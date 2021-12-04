21-year-old Milwaukee man accused of stealing a car arrested in Racine County

STURTEVANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of stealing a car out of Milwaukee but was arrested in Racine County.
Damarius K. Wade, 21, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:11 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was traveling near Highway 11 and 97th Street when she saw a car driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone. A record check showed the license plate did not match the description of the car and has been expired since 2015.
The officer activated her emergency lights and siren but the car kept driving, slowing down several times but never coming to a stop until it came to a complete stop in the 12000 block of Globe Drive.
Other officers arrived on scene and commanded the driver out of the car. The driver eventually did and was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Wade.
People are also reading…
A baggie containing 1.6 grams of marijuana was found in his right hand sweatshirt pocket. It was learned that the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.
Wade was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 3
Today's mugshots: Dec. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damarius K Wade
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarius K Wade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Stephan L Williams
Stephan L Williams, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Jeffery A Jones
Jeffery A Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Steven C Luther
Steven C Luther, Rockford, Illinois, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis E Manning
Lewis E Manning, 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Odis L Spears
Odis L Spears, 1700 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark S Carey
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Shannon M Estep
Shannon M Estep, 6700 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.
Aaron P Herrick
Aaron P Herrick, 3200 block of Packer Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Deangelo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deangelo W Jackson, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Prakash B Patel
Prakash B Patel 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Chandler L Pierce
Chandler L Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felon domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping.