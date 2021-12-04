21-year-old Milwaukee man accused of stealing a car arrested in Racine County

STURTEVANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of stealing a car out of Milwaukee but was arrested in Racine County.

Damarius K. Wade, 21, was charged with felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent and attempting to flee or elude an officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:11 p.m. on Thursday, an officer was traveling near Highway 11 and 97th Street when she saw a car driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone. A record check showed the license plate did not match the description of the car and has been expired since 2015.

The officer activated her emergency lights and siren but the car kept driving, slowing down several times but never coming to a stop until it came to a complete stop in the 12000 block of Globe Drive.

Other officers arrived on scene and commanded the driver out of the car. The driver eventually did and was taken into custody. The driver was identified as Wade.

A baggie containing 1.6 grams of marijuana was found in his right hand sweatshirt pocket. It was learned that the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Wade was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0