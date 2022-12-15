21-year-old charged with homicide for suspected OWI crash that killed 20-year-old nurse on Douglas Ave.

RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine resident has been charged with homicide for allegedly causing the Douglas Avenue crash that killed a 20-year-old nurse, Johanna Pascoe, on Monday.

Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, faces up to 33½ years in prison for allegedly causing the crash. He is being held on a cash bail of half-a-million dollars.

Pascoe

According to an online GoFundMe fundraiser (gofund.me/1c5878b8) set up in Pascoe's honor to cover funeral costs:

A graduate of Gateway Technical College, the 20-year-old was working as an extern nurse on her way to her job at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee when Regalado Rodriguez hit her car head-on. She was planning on becoming a registered nurse.

Just three days before the crash, Pascoe had taken part in Gateway's nurse pinning ceremony.

"She took excellent care of her patients and was a ray of sunshine to all who knew and worked with her," the GoFundMe says. "She was filled with a passion for life and the nursing profession. She was planning to further her education at (the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in nursing while she worked full-time as an RN at St. Luke’s."

As a teenager, she had been a manager at Culver's in Burlington and worked her way through college as a certified nursing assistant.

According to the GoFundMe, "In lieu of money, Johanna would have wanted everyone she knew to be an organ donor. If you can donate blood and plasma in memory of her, she would’ve really appreciated it. She regularly participated in blood drives and felt strongly about the importance of organ donation. Unfortunately, due to the severity of her injuries, none of her organs, tissues or beautiful eyes were viable to be donated, which would have been her final wish."

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, $14,800 — nearly triple the original goal — had been donated by more than 190 people.

The crash

First responders initially responded to the scene of the crash, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, after an Apple Watch automatically contacted emergency dispatchers when the device detected that it had been in a crash at around 6:15 a.m. Monday on Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane.

Pascoe was still alive, but "was unconscious and displaying agonal breathing" when first responders arrived, according to the complaint. She died the next day.

According to police, Regalado Rodriguez was no longer in his car when officers arrived, but spoke to officers; he both sounded drunk and smelled of alcohol, and a breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of .199, more than twice the legal limit.

Police said they found four empty beers in Regalado Rodriguez's car.

The damage to both cars indicated they had struck each other head-on.

Police believe that Regalado Rodriguez was going south on Highway 32 when he lost control of the car, which had bald tires already, fishtailed and crossed the centerline.

"(Pascoe)’s speedometer was stuck at 35 mph and Regalado Rodriguez’s speedometer was stuck at 50 mph," the criminal complaint states.

Regalado Rodriguez allegedly told police that he had been at his girlfriend's house Sunday night, then met up with a friend, drank beer, and that he "did not remember the accident, but believed he was OK to be driving."

Regalado Rodriguez also is accused of driving without a license.

He has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, all of which are felonies.

A cash bond of $500,000 was set in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday. If he makes bail, he is banned from driving as a condition of the bond.

In June, Regalado Rodriguez was fined by the Racine County Sheriff's Office for driving without a license, online court records show.