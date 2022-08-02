21-year-old accused of stealing car from Racine Walgreens parking lot, crashing into a building

RACINE — A 21-year-old has been accused of stealing a car from a Walgreens parking lot and then crashing it into a garbage can, street sign and building while fleeing police.

Cameron R. Davis, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, was charged with 20 felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, vehicle operator flee or elude an officer causing damage to property and second degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:24 a.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to a Walgreens at 4810 Washington Ave. for a vehicle theft.

Upon arrival, an officer met with a man who said his 2003 Monte Carlo was stolen. He left his keys in the car and thought he locked it, but when he came back from the Walgreens he saw it was missing.

Two witnesses said a male suspect walked into the man's car and left.

Around this time, an officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department located the stolen vehicle.

The officer activated his siren and lights, but the car accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The car then drove on the wrong side of a divided highway, did not stop at a red light and sped up to 70 mph. During the pursuit, a bystander had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The car reached 75 mph in a 25 mph zone before losing control near 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

The car crashed into a garbage can, street sign and the side of a building. The driver was unable to get out of the car and was identified as Davis.

Davis had an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom on Tuesday.