21-year-old accused of having a stolen gun, marijuana, fentanyl in his car

RACINE — A 21-year-old has been accused of having a stolen gun and drugs in his car.

Justin W. Folk, of the 2600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of concealing a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near 13th Street. The driver was identified as Folk.

While speaking to Folk, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Folk was removed from the vehicle and a gray backpack was seen on the floorboard between his legs. Inside the backpack were the following:

A large bag containing 12.1 grams of substances that tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl

Numerous empty plastic baggies

A digital scale

$200 in cash

A Taurus Model G2C gun with a full flush fit expended magazine

After running the gun serial number, it was confirmed to be stolen.

Folk was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.