21-year-old accused of having a stolen gun, marijuana, fentanyl in his car

RACINE — A 21-year-old has been accused of having a stolen gun and drugs in his car.
Justin W. Folk, of the 2600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of concealing a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Washington Avenue near 13th Street. The driver was identified as Folk.
While speaking to Folk, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Folk was removed from the vehicle and a gray backpack was seen on the floorboard between his legs. Inside the backpack were the following:
- A large bag containing 12.1 grams of substances that tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl
- Numerous empty plastic baggies
- A digital scale
- $200 in cash
- A Taurus Model G2C gun with a full flush fit expended magazine
After running the gun serial number, it was confirmed to be stolen.
Folk was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 9, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert Eddie Bouie Jr.
Robert Eddie Bouie Jr., 1600 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Andrew S. Uick
Andrew S. Uick, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Justin W. Folk
Justin W. Folk, 2600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, concealing stolen firearm, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Zachary J. Simon
Zachary J. Simon, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jason M. Paul
Jason M. Paul, 1800 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC.
Rudolph L. Adams
Rudolph L. Adams, 1500 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).