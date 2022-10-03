 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE REPORT

20-year-old man shot 'by an unknown male' Saturday night on Racine's north side

RACINE — One man was non-fatally shot Saturday night on Racine's north side, the Racine Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, with officers called to the 1800 block of Blake Avenue. A 20-year-old man had been shot once in the arm, and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

"The victim was walking and was approached by an unknown male. The victim heard the gunshot and realized that he had been shot," Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer of the Racine Police Department, said in an email.

