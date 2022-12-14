 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

CALEDONIA — A 20-year-old woman from Racine has died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday on Douglas Avenue.

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Illinois who has not yet been charged, is being held in Racine County Jail. The Caledonia Police Department has recommended he be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as knowingly operating without a license causing death, operating left of center causing death and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

"With so much education as it relates to drunk/drugged driving and numerous rideshare options, there is absolutely no reason for tragedies like this to occur," Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Caledonia Police, the suspect crossed the centerline while heading southbound and struck the car Pascoe was driving northbound between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane on Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Pascoe was airlifted to the hospital after being extricated from her car by the Caledonia Fire Department. The suspect was also taken to the hospital; his injuries were described as minor.

The Caledonia Police Department, which posted on Facebook about the crash Tuesday, said that a witness who was nearly hit by the suspect's car prior to the fatal crash contacted authority's about what they witnessed.

