20-year-old allegedly drove around 100 mph in Regency Mall parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 20-year-old allegedly drove around 100 mph in the Regency Mall parking lot and fled police for more than a mile.

Amarion L. Webb, of the 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in addition to a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:38 p.m. on Friday, an officer noticed a car with an expired registration and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle entered the furthest right lane of traffic and began to speed away.

The officer pursued the vehicle onto Highway 31 where it began to rapidly accelerate to speeds over 65 mph. It began to weave in and out of traffic, nearly striking multiple vehicles, and continued to accelerate, at one point reaching speeds around 80 mph. The pursuit was terminated after around 1.1 miles.

A sergeant advised that he saw the vehicle traveling around 100 mph through the Regency Mall parking lot and heading behind Target. The vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed, and a person said they saw a passenger jump out and begin running as the vehicle continued to drive away.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and it was learned that Webb was the one using the vehicle with permission from the owner. When an officer contacted Webb by phone, he originally said that he did not drive the vehicle at all that day, but then changed his story and said he did drive the vehicle but at a time that didn't match up with the speeding/fleeing allegations.

Webb was taken into custody and claimed he did not know where the vehicle was parked and that it was not him that drove it. He then provided several different locations for where the vehicle would be parked, before showing officers it was on the 4500 block of Olive Street.

Webb was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.