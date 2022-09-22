 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old accused of robbing two people at gunpoint after a game of cards and dice

RACINE — A 20-year-old has been accused of robbing two people at gunpoint after a game of cards and dice.

Markey R. Canady, of the 1400 block of College Avenue, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, two misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer saw a man leaving an apartment complex in the 800 block of Eighth Street who discarded an item in the bushes. Moments later an officer was flagged down by two men who said they had just been robbed by the man who left the complex. The man was detained and identified as Canady. The item thrown in the bushes was a firearm.

One of the men said he was inside the apartment playing cards and dice when Canady, who was there the whole time, left a few minutes earlier than he and the other man did. When they left they found Canady waiting for them in the hallway and immediately pointed a gun at them. He demanded money from them, saying “(Expletive), give me your (expletive) money.” He stole over $1,500 from the two men.

Canady was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

